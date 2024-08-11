Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A package

The body of the woman doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Government Hospital in north Kolkata on August 9, 2024. Preliminary autopsy reports indicated that she was sexually abused before being murdered.

The accused has been charged with rape and murder based on circumstantial evidence and testimonies from doctors who were present during night-duty hours, according to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

Massive protests erupted among junior doctors and medical professionals in medical colleges and hospitals across the State.

This is a compilation of The Hindu’s coverage of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case