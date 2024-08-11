GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A package

Police arrested the accused involved in the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a State-run hospital, following which CM Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek the death penalty for the perpetrator

Published - August 11, 2024 06:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Patients wait outside a hospital amid a strike by doctors in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Birbhum district on August 10, 2024.

Patients wait outside a hospital amid a strike by doctors in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Birbhum district on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The body of the woman doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Government Hospital in north Kolkata on August 9, 2024. Preliminary autopsy reports indicated that she was sexually abused before being murdered.

The accused has been charged with rape and murder based on circumstantial evidence and testimonies from doctors who were present during night-duty hours, according to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

Massive protests erupted among junior doctors and medical professionals in medical colleges and hospitals across the State. 

This is a compilation of The Hindu’s coverage of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / Kolkata

Collection - 4 stories

Police arrested the accused involved in the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a State-run hospital.
West Bengal
Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Massive protests erupt across medical colleges in West Bengal
Moyurie Som
Junior doctors, nurses and medical students protest in Kolkata on August 10, 2024 over the death of doctor in the city’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Kolkata
Murder of young doctor in hospital triggers shock and horror in Kolkata
Bishwanath Ghosh
The accused, arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, is escorted out of a Kolkata Court on August 10, 2024.
West Bengal
Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges protest against the alleged lack of safety of female medical staff on hospital premises. 
West Bengal
One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college
Moyurie Som

