Kolkata doctor murder case: TMC MP Sukehndu Sekhar Roy summoned by police for demanding custodial interrogation of Police Commissioner, former RG Kar principal

The Kolkata Police on Sunday (August 18, 2024) sent notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukehndu Sekhar Roy for his post on X (previously Twitter) demanding custodial interrogation of Police Commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Mr. Roy had said that the dog squad was sent after three days which the police sources have claimed to be untrue. The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to appear before Lalbazar Police Headquarters on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

Earlier today, the veteran TMC leader wrote in a social media post, “CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story.”

The police has also sent notice to doctors who had revealed the identity of the victim. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was also summoned.

Similarly, DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee and other leaders of youth outfit of the CPIM also received notices. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that DYFI flags were seen at the hospital when it was vandalised in the early hours of August 15.

The parents of the woman doctor claimed that they were informed over phone on August 9 morning that their daughter died by suicide at the hospital, where she worked.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has stated that no one from the police force called up the parents to say that their daughter died by suicide.

Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of the medical college when the crime took place, was interrogated by the CBI for long hours on Friday and Saturday.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the demolition work on the fourth floor of the State-run hospital, where the seminar hall in which the crime took place, and asked who patronised Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak,” the MP urged the Central agency, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh opposed the demands made by Mr. Roy, claiming that the Police Commissioner has diligently done everything necessary since the crime was reported.

“His [Roy’s] protest against the crime is right, but I vehemently oppose his demands,” Mr. Ghosh said.

The Congress party said that it was commendable that Mr. Roy protested alleged cover-up attempts in the gruesome crime.

“I thank Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for his stand despite being in the ruling party,” Congress State spokesperson Saumya Aich Roy said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, stating that the Left party has been making the same demands as Mr. Roy for several days now, said that the TMC MP, as a veteran leader, is able to “read the writing on the wall”.

(With inputs from PTI)

