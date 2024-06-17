ADVERTISEMENT

Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri

Updated - June 17, 2024 10:23 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 10:14 am IST - Kolkata

Several injured as the Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train near Jalpaiguri at around 9 a.m.; details are awaited

The Hindu Bureau

The Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on June 17, 2024. Photo:  Special arrangement

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on June 17 morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 a.m., the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Increase in train accidents worries Indian Railways

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani near the New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

railway accident

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US