GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri

Several injured as the Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train near Jalpaiguri at around 9 a.m.; details are awaited

Updated - June 17, 2024 10:22 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 10:14 am IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
The Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on June 17, 2024. Photo:  Special arrangement

The Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on June 17, 2024. Photo:  Special arrangement

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on June 17 morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 a.m., the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

Also Read: Increase in train accidents worries Indian Railways

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani near the New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.