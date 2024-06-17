Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on June 17 morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 a.m., the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani near the New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

JUST IN | The Sealdah-Kanchanjunga Express reportedly collided with a goods train at Rangapani area near Jalpaiguri at around 9 am. Several injured. Details are awaited, railway officials said, reports Syed Sajjad Ali



📸Special Arrangement

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

(With inputs from PTI)