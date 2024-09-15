Justice Ruma Pal honoured for her immense contribution to Indian judicial system

Justice Ruma Pal, a former female Supreme Court Judge, was honoured by a presiding female Supreme Court Judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The Income Tax Bar Association (ITBA) of West Bengal, while honouring her, spoke highly about Justice Pal’s extraordinary work in the field of law from 1968 to 2006.

Justice Pal has delivered many critical judgments in her long celebrated career and has written on number of human rights issues and is also a member of the International Association of Women Judges. Her husband, advocate Samaraditya Pal was also a widely celebrated lawyer at the Calcutta High Court.

Present Supreme Court judge Justice B. V. Nagarathna honoured former Justice Ruma Pal on the eve of Centennial Seminar of ITBA and said, “The greatest thing that happened at the golden jubilee of the Supreme Court was the gift from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court in the form of Justice Ruma Pal. The conviction, courage, and independence matter the most for any judge, and she has exemplified that in her orders and judgements is her whole career.”

While receiving the honour, Justice Pal said, “Justice B.V. Nagarathna is a wonderful judge. She would also make a great Chief Justice for the Supreme Court. The Apex Court deserves someone like her, and she would be the first lady Chief Justice that India will see. We have always seen women judges in number two, three positions at the top court, but never in number one. May she do justice with courage, conviction, independence, and integrity.”

The Centennial Seminar of ITBA on September 15 had multiple technical sessions and was addressed by celebrated guests like Justice C.V. Bhadang, Mukul Rohatgi a former Attorney-General for India, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice B. V. Nagarathna, among others.