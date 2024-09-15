GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice Ruma Pal honoured for her immense contribution to Indian judicial system

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ruma Pal honored by Justice B.V. Nagarathna for her exceptional legal career

Updated - September 15, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Justice (Retd) Ruma Paul is sitting on the dais.

Justice (Retd) Ruma Paul is sitting on the dais. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice Ruma Pal, a former female Supreme Court Judge, was honoured by a presiding female Supreme Court Judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The Income Tax Bar Association (ITBA) of West Bengal, while honouring her, spoke highly about Justice Pal’s extraordinary work in the field of law from 1968 to 2006.

Justice Pal has delivered many critical judgments in her long celebrated career and has written on number of human rights issues and is also a member of the International Association of Women Judges. Her husband, advocate Samaraditya Pal was also a widely celebrated lawyer at the Calcutta High Court.

Present Supreme Court judge Justice B. V. Nagarathna honoured former Justice Ruma Pal on the eve of Centennial Seminar of ITBA and said, “The greatest thing that happened at the golden jubilee of the Supreme Court was the gift from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court in the form of Justice Ruma Pal. The conviction, courage, and independence matter the most for any judge, and she has exemplified that in her orders and judgements is her whole career.”

While receiving the honour, Justice Pal said, “Justice B.V. Nagarathna is a wonderful judge. She would also make a great Chief Justice for the Supreme Court. The Apex Court deserves someone like her, and she would be the first lady Chief Justice that India will see. We have always seen women judges in number two, three positions at the top court, but never in number one. May she do justice with courage, conviction, independence, and integrity.”

The Centennial Seminar of ITBA on September 15 had multiple technical sessions and was addressed by celebrated guests like Justice C.V. Bhadang, Mukul Rohatgi a former Attorney-General for India, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice B. V. Nagarathna, among others.

Published - September 15, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Related Topics

judge / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.