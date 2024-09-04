GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors in Bengal continue 'cease work' in protest against R.G. Kar rape-murder

“Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled. The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book,” one of the junior medics said.

Published - September 04, 2024 04:16 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File pictures of protesting junior doctors marching in Kolkata to protest the rape and murder of the woman doctor at K.G. Kar Hospital

File pictures of protesting junior doctors marching in Kolkata to protest the rape and murder of the woman doctor at K.G. Kar Hospital | Photo Credit: PTI

The 'cease work' by junior doctors at State-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee medic at R.G. Kar hospital in Kolkata last month.

Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the 'cease work', which has been underway for over three weeks now.

He said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has not resigned, too, which was another demand of the agitating doctors.

The protesters have alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

The body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

“We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out,” another junior doctor at a state-run hospital told PTI.

A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after the trainee doctor’s body was discovered. The CBI has also arrested former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment.

Top News Today

