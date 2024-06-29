GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judiciary must be absolutely pure, free of political bias: Mamata

The Chief Minister said her government has spent ₹1,000 crore for development of judicial infrastructure in West Bengal

Published - June 29, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the inaugural session of the two-day East Zone II Regional Conference of the National Judicial Academy organised in collaboration with the Calcutta High Court and West Bengal Judicial Academy, in Kolkata on June 29, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the inaugural session of the two-day East Zone II Regional Conference of the National Judicial Academy organised in collaboration with the Calcutta High Court and West Bengal Judicial Academy, in Kolkata on June 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 29 called for a judiciary free of any political bias, maintaining that it should be “absolutely pure” and honest.

Ms. Banerjee also said the judiciary is the big pillar of India's foundation to save democracy, the Constitution and people's interests.

"Please see to it that [there is] no political bias in the judiciary. The judiciary must be absolutely pure, honest and sacred. Let people worship it," the CM said at the inauguration of the East Zone II regional conference of the National Judicial Academy here.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam were among those present at the programme.

The judiciary is an important temple for people and the supreme authority for delivering justice, Ms. Banerjee said.

“It is like a mandir, masjid, gurudwara and girja [church]. The judiciary is of the people, by the people and for the people... and the last frontier for getting justice and upholding constitutional rights," she said.

Alleging that people from the northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from where judges and judicial officers are participating in the conference, are “neglected”, she urged that they be given bigger opportunities.

Hailing CJI Chandrachud for initiating digitisation and e-laws in courts, Ms. Banerjee asserted that West Bengal is “number one among all states in e-governance”.

The Chief Minister said her government has spent ₹1,000 crore for development of judicial infrastructure in the State, and provided land for a new high court complex in Rajarhat New Town.

Stating that 88 fast track courts are functioning in the state, Ms. Banerjee said earlier, the central government provided assistance for setting up these courts, but the provision has been withdrawn since the last seven to eight years.

"Out of the 88 fast track courts, 55 are for women. There are six POCSO courts as well," she added.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.