Judiciary must be absolutely pure, free of political bias: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 29 called for a judiciary free of any political bias, maintaining that it should be “absolutely pure” and honest.

Ms. Banerjee also said the judiciary is the big pillar of India's foundation to save democracy, the Constitution and people's interests.

"Please see to it that [there is] no political bias in the judiciary. The judiciary must be absolutely pure, honest and sacred. Let people worship it," the CM said at the inauguration of the East Zone II regional conference of the National Judicial Academy here.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam were among those present at the programme.

The judiciary is an important temple for people and the supreme authority for delivering justice, Ms. Banerjee said.

“It is like a mandir, masjid, gurudwara and girja [church]. The judiciary is of the people, by the people and for the people... and the last frontier for getting justice and upholding constitutional rights," she said.

Alleging that people from the northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from where judges and judicial officers are participating in the conference, are “neglected”, she urged that they be given bigger opportunities.

Hailing CJI Chandrachud for initiating digitisation and e-laws in courts, Ms. Banerjee asserted that West Bengal is “number one among all states in e-governance”.

The Chief Minister said her government has spent ₹1,000 crore for development of judicial infrastructure in the State, and provided land for a new high court complex in Rajarhat New Town.

Stating that 88 fast track courts are functioning in the state, Ms. Banerjee said earlier, the central government provided assistance for setting up these courts, but the provision has been withdrawn since the last seven to eight years.

"Out of the 88 fast track courts, 55 are for women. There are six POCSO courts as well," she added.