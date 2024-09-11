 Judicial officers express concern over their safety in West Bengal

A letter signed by three judicial officers of the Diamond Harbour Subdivisional court in West Bengal, expressing safety concerns, provided a fresh handle to the Opposition parties to target the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the law and order situation in the State.

In the letter addressed to the District Judge, South 24 Parganas, the judicial officers stated that a person was loitering in the judges’ housing complex, and a police personnel was sending people inside the complex to disconnect electricity. The letter said that the incident was preceded by certain orders in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-related cases and was an attempt to inculcate fear among judicial officers to extract favourable orders. The letter, which has been forwarded to the Registrar of the Calcutta High Court, also requested immediate measures to ensure the judges’ safety and security and urged appropriate action to address their concerns.

“We have decided to increase the number of security personnel within their residential complex. The safety and security of judicial officers is of utmost importance,” a senior police officer said in response to the development.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said that even judges were not safe in West Bengal, and wrote a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal, urging that the Minister should take steps to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

“I have written to Hon’ble Minister Shri @arjunrammeghwal, raising concerns about the security of district court judges in West Bengal. Recent incidents, including a plotted attack on a judge’s residence in Diamond Harbour, highlight the alarming state of law & order,” Mr. Majumdar said on social media.

Meanwhile, amidst the raging protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, some TMC leaders have targeted protesting doctors. TMC MLA Humayun Kabir issued a threat to the protesting doctors and said they would have to face a gherao by citizens if they continued with their protests and did not return to work.

