Irregularities emerge in fund disbursements for Bengal government’s ‘tablet scheme’

Irregularities in the distribution of funds for the West Bengal government’s ‘tablet scheme’ have come to the fore across multiple districts in the State, with beneficiaries and government officials claiming wrongful fund diversion, double disbursement to certain accounts, or delay in disbursements.

So far, at least 10 people from Malda and Uttar Dinajpur districts have been arrested on charges of wrongfully siphoning funds allocated for tablets for the State’s higher secondary students via the State Education Department’s online portal.

Under the Taruner Swapna (dreams of the youth) scheme, the Trinamool Congress government had planned to transfer ₹10,000 each to the bank accounts of students of Classes XI and XII as financial assistance towards purchasing tablets, smartphones, or PCs. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the first tablet scheme on December 3, 2020, initially naming it Tablet Scheme 2021.

However, several irregularities have emerged concerning the dispatch of the funds for the tablets earlier this month. In one instance, nearly 5,000 students from multiple State-run schools in Murshidabad district were allegedly sent the grant twice. In another instance, hundreds of beneficiaries in districts like Purba Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur, Birbhum, and Malda alleged that they had not received the grant. In yet another instance, funds meant for seven beneficiaries of a school in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district were allegedly transferred and withdrawn from bank accounts in the Uttar Dinajpur district.

“Investigations are going on and arrests have already been made. The National Informatics Centre has been asked to examine the situation, and they have proposed an SoP (standard operating procedure) to identify the hackers. No guilty person will be spared,” West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant conducted a meeting on this issue at the State Secretariat at Nabanna, with Police Superintendents and District Magistrates of several districts, and officials of the Education Department.

According to police sources, funds have been found to be siphoned to bank accounts in other States, including Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, and sometimes to other districts in West Bengal that are different from the domicile of the beneficiaries.

Police officials added that Hashem Ali, one of the accused arrested from Malda, had allegedly made entries in the government’s online portal for fund disbursement and changed the account details of beneficiaries to siphon funds to other bank accounts.

“On October 31, we received a complaint from the principal of a local school that 28 students have not received the funds under the Taruner Swapna scheme… We have identified and arrested a suspect named Hashem Ali from Malda. He made entries in the Banglar Shiksha portal and modified the account details of beneficiaries to redirect the funds to other bank accounts,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.