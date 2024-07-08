GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In yet another incident of mob attack in Bengal, man dies after being beaten up on suspicion of theft at Bhangar

Incidents of mob violence have been reported in Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Jhargram and Hooghly where people have lost their lives on suspicion of theft

Published - July 08, 2024 12:18 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
The victim’s family members recovered the body after it lay for about one hour at the spot located 500 metres from the Bhangar police station. Photo: Google Maps

The victim’s family members recovered the body after it lay for about one hour at the spot located 500 metres from the Bhangar police station. Photo: Google Maps

Amid back-to-back lynchings in West Bengal, another incident of mob attack was reported on July 7 with a middle-aged man dying after he was beaten up by a mob in the Bhangar area of Kolkata on suspicion of theft.

The victim is Azgar Molla from the Phulbari area. His family members recovered the body after it lay for about one hour at the spot located 500 metres from the Bhangar police station.

Also read | West Bengal government announces ₹2 lakh compensation to kin of lynching victims

According to the police, the exact reasons behind the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem and the person appeared to be drunk. The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday following the theft in Bhangar Bazar. Bhangar, located in South 24 Parganas, has been a hotbed of political violence and recently the area has been brought under the Kolkata police to contain incidents of violence.

Also read | TMC worker is prime accused in mob violence in North 24 Parganas

Incidents of mob violence have been reported in Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Jhargram and Hooghly where people have lost their lives on suspicion of theft. In all the cases, the victims were poor and subjected to torture on suspicion of theft. In other incidents of flogging at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur and Fulbari in Jalpaiguri, women were targeted allegedly for “extramarital affair”.

Related Stories

The West Bengal Assembly had in 2019 passed The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill following a string of similar lynching cases. The Bill has proposed stronger provisions, including death penalty for those involved in mob attacks. However, certain questions were raised by the then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the fate of the Bill has been lying in limbo since then.

The incident of mob assault has sparked a political war of words between the Opposition parties and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Related Topics

West Bengal / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.