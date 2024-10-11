With changing seasons, a world without war — for organisers of Hindustan Park Sarbojanin, the theme of their Durga Puja this year is an imagination of world peace.

“For this year’s Durga Puja, we have created a world where people experience only peace,” said Sancharika Sarkar, one of the organisers of Hindustan Park Sarbojanin. “Like in the natural cycle, one season ends and another season begins, our Durga Puja imagines the end of war and combat and the arrival of peace.”

According to the organiser, the theme was inspired by the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

To manifest the concept and the transition from war to peace, the pandal and ambience have been divided into two halves.

“When visitors first enter the pandal, they see elements of war and plunder like a watchtower, weapons, conflict machinery etc.,” Ms Sarkar said. “As they proceed further into the pandal near the idol, they see the contrast. The symbolism here is of peace, love, and happiness.”

She added, that to further reiterate the concept of peace, Goddess Durga has been reimagined in a “peaceful” stance instead of her usual combative figure.

“We are used to worshipping the Goddess in the stance where she slays the demon. But we have done away with all those elements,” Ms Sarkar said. “Instead, our Durga is peaceful and the Ashura is peacefully surrendering to her.”

She highlighted that instead of carrying weapons, the hands of the Goddess are in the shapes of different Indian classical dance mudras.

“The message we are trying to convey through this theme is for people to not forget their inherent humanity. That is what we see happening amidst so many ongoing economic and political wars,” Ms Sarkar said.

Ms Sarkar also highlighted that the organising committee of Hindustan Park Sarbojanin Durga Puja has equal representation of men and women in important roles, with women slightly more in number.

