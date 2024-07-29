In back-to-back incidents, Trinamool leaders accused of assaulting locals

A day after a Trinamool Congress leader was accused of barging into a house in West Bengal’s Kalna and attacking a woman, another party leader has been accused of meting out summary ‘justice’ by assaulting a man in Rajarhat near Kolkata.

On July 29, Rajarhat resident Gautam Sarkar lodged a complaint with the local police saying Trinamool leader Raktim Kar and his men beat him up inside a party office. He said the men reached his house on Saturday and forced him to visit the party office where a salishi sabha (kangaroo court) was held. Mr. Sarkar said the accused rained blows on him, kicked him and bashed his head against the wall.

Sources said the complainant works for a firm that owed money to a man. Even as the company was working on a settlement, the man approached the party office for a solution following which violence unfolded, said Mr. Sarkar. “I had just returned from my father’s funeral when a group of men called me to the party office. They beat me up and snatched my phone when I tried to make a video,” he said.

Mr. Kar denied the allegations and said the complainant is a BJP party worker who is making allegations to malign his image. “A person came and complained to us about some money-related dispute. We summoned Gautam and had a word with him. We spoke to his supervisor and resolved the matter. There was no violence,” he said.

Woman attacked

On July 28, Kalna Trinamool leader Gopal Tiwari was accused of barging into a house and attacking a woman. He was arrested but released on bail. A scuffle began over the construction of a wall and Mr. Tiwari, the local Trinamool general secretary, and his men assaulted the woman and her family.

A video of the assault went viral on social media. The victim, Sujata Pal, lodged a complaint at the Kalna Police station.

“Gopal Tiwari and his men beat up my mother-in-law and then later assaulted me and the rest of my family over the wall,” Ms. Pal said. She said she had built the wall on her own land and local leaders had no right to harass her. The incident was strongly criticised by Opposition leaders.

“Despite slapping a woman, TMC leaders easily get bail. How did TMC leader Gopal Tiwari get bail despite so much evidence? The general secretary of TMC in Kalna, Gopal Tiwari, assaulted a woman. After the video went viral, he was arrested based on the victim’s complaint. But on Sunday, Gopal Tiwari got bail from the Kalna court. He faces charges of assault, forcibly entering a house, and causing a disturbance. The police filed the case under bailable sections, and the government lawyer did not even oppose the bail,” BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul wrote on X.

Ms. Paul slammed the rising incidents of violence in West Bengal and wrote, “Under Mamata’s rule, the police seem powerless. What else can they do? The miscreants are being charged with lower IPC sections, making a mockery of justice.”

Commenting on the incident, Kalna MLA and Trinamool spokesperson Deboprasad Bag said, “No one should take law into their hands. Let the police investigate and find the accused.”

