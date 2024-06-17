IIT Kharagpur student found dead on campus

A third-year student of IIT Kharagpur was found dead on Sarojini Naidu/Indira Gandhi Hall premises on June 17. The student, Devika Pillai, is a resident of Kerala, who had recently returned to college from her home State. Her family was informed about the death.

Pillai was a student of the Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology. The body was sent to the Kharagpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. The institution said the police were conducting a probe and it was fully cooperating with the authorities.

IIT Kharagpur said in a press release that it was devastated by the tragic event. “Our foremost priority at this moment is to extend our heartfelt condolences and support to Ms. Pillai’s family and friends. We are in close contact with her family and are providing all necessary assistance to help them through this incredibly difficult time,” it said.

The institute said Pillai was an academically gifted student, known for her intelligence and dedication. She was the general secretary of the social and cultural events of the Sarojini Naidu/Indira Gandhi Hall. She was also pursuing a summer internship under a professor in-charge in the Biotechnology department.

Death in 2022

The development comes at a time when questions are being raised about the role of IIT Kharagpur in the death of third-year student Faizan Ahmed. Ahmed’s semi-decomposed body was found inside the IIT Kharagpur campus on October 14, 2022. The body was found in a hostel room that was originally not assigned to him, which raised multiple safety concerns on the IIT premises.

A fourth-year student was also found dead on the campus on October 19, 2023. He hailed from Telangana and studied in the Electrical Engineering department.

With such multiple incidents coming to light, students at IIT Kharagpur are living in shock and fear. The many “unnatural” deaths on the campus have raised serious questions about the safety and security in the institute. A student who did not want to be named said, “Things are scary here. Anything is possible in such situations.”

(AASRA suicide prevention helpline number: 91-9820466726)

