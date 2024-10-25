Heavy rains, stormy winds, waterlogging in south Bengal as Dana makes landfall on Odisha coast

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Kolkata and adjoining areas in southern West Bengal on Friday (October 25, 2024) morning, after severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ made landfall on the Odisha coast.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata’s Alipore, several places in the State across multiple districts, such as Diamond Harbour, Kalaikunda, Sagar Island, Kharagpur, Haldia, Mohanpur, Jhargram, Uluberia, Kakdwip, Medinipur, Kolkata, Alipore, Lalgarh, Digha, Fulberia, Basirhat, Contai, and Barrackpur, received significant rainfall between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25.

The Met Office on Friday has also issued a moderate to high flash flood warning over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in the districts of Purba & Paschim Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Bankura, and Purba Burdwan.

In Kolkata, places like Thanthania, Bidhan Sarani, Central Avenue, Amherst Street, Topsia, Strand Road, and Behala have experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall on Friday morning. Underpasses in the city are also flooded. Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started work to drain excess water from waterlogged areas in the city.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough waves lashed coastal areas like Digha, Mandarmani, Bakkhali, Taki, Namkhana, Gosaba, and Tajpur.

The Met Office also issued wind warnings on Friday for districts in south Bengal, like Paschim Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura.

Flight operations resumed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from around 8 a.m. on Friday. Train operations on the south section of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division also resumed at around 10 a.m..

So far, over 2 lakh people have been evacuated from critical areas in West Bengal and placed in relief camps.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, along with Power Minister Aroop Biswas and high-ranking officers of several departments monitored the situation overnight from the State Secretariat at Nabanna.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s morning update, Dana is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and gradually weaken into a deep depression through the day.