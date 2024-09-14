Heavy rains lash Kolkata; more showers in forecast

“Heavy rains lashed southern West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, as a depression intensified into a deep depression on Saturday (September 14, 2024),” officials said.

“The weather system was over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal in the morning,” they said.

"It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and maintain its intensity till evening. Thereafter, it is likely to move across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand and weaken into depression over the subsequent 48 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The depression over Bangladesh coast intensified into a deep depression in the morning (0530 hrs IST) today, 14 Sep over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, 90km northeast of Canning (West Bengal) and 100 km east-northeast of Kolkata (West Bengal).

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2024

The IMD said heavy rain was likely in Kolkata over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata received 72.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 6.30 a.m.

“The rains disrupted normal life as waterlogging was reported from parts of the city. Traffic was slow on arterial roads such as EM Bypass and Central Avenue,” police said.