Heavy rains lash Kolkata; more showers in forecast

Heavy rains hit southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions, with more rain expected

Updated - September 14, 2024 10:51 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Agitators took cover during rains in Kolkata as junior doctors continued their ‘cease work’ and sit-in demonstration against the R.G. Kar Hospital incident.

Agitators took cover during rains in Kolkata as junior doctors continued their ‘cease work’ and sit-in demonstration against the R.G. Kar Hospital incident. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Heavy rains lashed southern West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, as a depression intensified into a deep depression on Saturday (September 14, 2024),” officials said.

“The weather system was over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal in the morning,” they said.

"It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and maintain its intensity till evening. Thereafter, it is likely to move across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand and weaken into depression over the subsequent 48 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said heavy rain was likely in Kolkata over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata received 72.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 6.30 a.m.

“The rains disrupted normal life as waterlogging was reported from parts of the city. Traffic was slow on arterial roads such as EM Bypass and Central Avenue,” police said.

Published - September 14, 2024 10:50 am IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / rains / West Bengal

