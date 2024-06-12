Heatwave continues to grip south Bengal, school timings changed

South Bengal continued to reel under the ongoing heatwave with high humidity. In response, the State has asked all government and government-aided schools in south Bengal to change their timings so that students did not fall sick due to the extreme heat during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary and middle schools have been issued the same advisory. The government has also said that the change in class timings would not affect the mid-day meal service at schools.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kolkata on Wednesday said rains may soon offer relief. The IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorms may occur in some places on June 15 and 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD spokesperson issued an orange alert for the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar, and a yellow alert for Darjeeling district.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may occur in some pockets of south Bengal and Kolkata.

Although the IMD had said the monsoon would arrive ahead of schedule in Bengal, while some rainfall occurred in north Bengal in the past few days, south Bengal has been mostly dry, and grappling with extreme heat and humidity.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Sikkim, a flash flood on Tuesday led to landslides that killed three persons. Water levels rose in the Teesta river, which flows from Sikkim into north Bengal, raising fears among people living along the river’s banks. In October 2023, floods in the Teesta led to widespread destruction across Sikkim and north Bengal. Recurring annual floods in the Teesta remain a cause for concern.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.