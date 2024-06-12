ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwave continues to grip south Bengal, school timings changed

Published - June 12, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Kolkata

North Bengal braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms by June 15 to 16; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in some districts

Shrabana Chatterjee

A woman covers her head for protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

South Bengal continued to reel under the ongoing heatwave with high humidity. In response, the State has asked all government and government-aided schools in south Bengal to change their timings so that students did not fall sick due to the extreme heat during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary and middle schools have been issued the same advisory. The government has also said that the change in class timings would not affect the mid-day meal service at schools.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kolkata on Wednesday said rains may soon offer relief. The IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorms may occur in some places on June 15 and 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD spokesperson issued an orange alert for the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar, and a yellow alert for Darjeeling district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Why is north and central India facing a severe heatwave? | Explained

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may occur in some pockets of south Bengal and Kolkata.

Although the IMD had said the monsoon would arrive ahead of schedule in Bengal, while some rainfall occurred in north Bengal in the past few days, south Bengal has been mostly dry, and grappling with extreme heat and humidity.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Sikkim, a flash flood on Tuesday led to landslides that killed three persons. Water levels rose in the Teesta river, which flows from Sikkim into north Bengal, raising fears among people living along the river’s banks. In October 2023, floods in the Teesta led to widespread destruction across Sikkim and north Bengal. Recurring annual floods in the Teesta remain a cause for concern.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US