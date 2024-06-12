GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heatwave continues to grip south Bengal, school timings changed

North Bengal braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms by June 15 to 16; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in some districts

Published - June 12, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
A woman covers her head for protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Kolkata. File

A woman covers her head for protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

South Bengal continued to reel under the ongoing heatwave with high humidity. In response, the State has asked all government and government-aided schools in south Bengal to change their timings so that students did not fall sick due to the extreme heat during the day.

Primary and middle schools have been issued the same advisory. The government has also said that the change in class timings would not affect the mid-day meal service at schools.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kolkata on Wednesday said rains may soon offer relief. The IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorms may occur in some places on June 15 and 16.

The IMD spokesperson issued an orange alert for the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar, and a yellow alert for Darjeeling district.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may occur in some pockets of south Bengal and Kolkata.

Although the IMD had said the monsoon would arrive ahead of schedule in Bengal, while some rainfall occurred in north Bengal in the past few days, south Bengal has been mostly dry, and grappling with extreme heat and humidity.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Sikkim, a flash flood on Tuesday led to landslides that killed three persons. Water levels rose in the Teesta river, which flows from Sikkim into north Bengal, raising fears among people living along the river’s banks. In October 2023, floods in the Teesta led to widespread destruction across Sikkim and north Bengal. Recurring annual floods in the Teesta remain a cause for concern.

