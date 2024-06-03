GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

HC stays FIRs against Bengal BJP candidates Rekha Patra, Pranat Tudu

They had moved the court alleging that they were being stopped from participating in the counting of votes through ‘false FIRs’ lodged against them

Updated - June 03, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Kolkata

Moyurie Som
BJP candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat Rekha Patra speaks to the police after an alleged clash breaks out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers at Bayarbari in Basirhat, in North 24-Parganas on June 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Monday gave two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from West Bengal temporary reprieve from police action and stayed FIRs filed against them.

Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, who were fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by the BJP, had moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday alleging that they were being stopped from participating in the counting of votes through “false FIRs” lodged against them.

NCW seeks EC approval for West Bengal visit amid reports of post-poll violence

Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha directed the police not to take coercive action against Mr. Tudu till June 21 and against Ms. Patra till July 5.

“I am very happy with the verdict. The Opposition had lodged false police cases under non-bailable charges to stop BJP candidates from participating in the counting process,” Mr. Tudu told reporters on Monday.

Also Read | Election Commission orders repolling in two West Bengal booths

Mr. Tudu’s next hearing has been scheduled for June 18. A case was filed at Garbeta police station against Mr. Tudu under several non-bailable charges, including molestation, attempt to murder, and assault.

The next hearing for Ms. Patra has been scheduled for June 19.

Earlier, on May 21, the Calcutta High Court had given temporary reprieve to Ms. Patra from police action till June 14, staying an FIR that was filed against her for alleged attacks on the Sandeshkhali residence of Trinamool Congress functionary Dilip Mallick.

