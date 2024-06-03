HC stays FIRs against Bengal BJP candidates Rekha Patra, Pranat Tudu

The Calcutta High Court on Monday gave two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from West Bengal temporary reprieve from police action and stayed FIRs filed against them.

Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu and Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, who were fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by the BJP, had moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday alleging that they were being stopped from participating in the counting of votes through “false FIRs” lodged against them.

Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha directed the police not to take coercive action against Mr. Tudu till June 21 and against Ms. Patra till July 5.

“I am very happy with the verdict. The Opposition had lodged false police cases under non-bailable charges to stop BJP candidates from participating in the counting process,” Mr. Tudu told reporters on Monday.

Mr. Tudu’s next hearing has been scheduled for June 18. A case was filed at Garbeta police station against Mr. Tudu under several non-bailable charges, including molestation, attempt to murder, and assault.

The next hearing for Ms. Patra has been scheduled for June 19.

Earlier, on May 21, the Calcutta High Court had given temporary reprieve to Ms. Patra from police action till June 14, staying an FIR that was filed against her for alleged attacks on the Sandeshkhali residence of Trinamool Congress functionary Dilip Mallick.