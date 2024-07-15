ADVERTISEMENT

Governor defamation case: Mamata Banerjee argues nothing defamatory in her comment

Published - July 15, 2024 04:43 pm IST - Kolkata

Ms. Banerjee’s lawyer submitted to the Calcutta High Court that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee firmly stood by her statement that women had expressed fear about visiting the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, opposing a plea before the Calcutta High Court by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for an interim order related to a defamation suit he filed against Ms. Banerjee and other TMC leaders.

Mr. Bose, represented by his lawyer, sought to restrain Ms. Banerjee, two newly elected MLAs and another TMC leader from making further comments in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

​Locked in conflict: On the standoff in West Bengal

In response, Ms. Banerjee's counsel S.N. Mookherjee argued before Justice Krishna Rao that her remarks were a fair comment on issues of public interest and not defamatory. Standing by her earlier comment, Ms. Banerjee’s lawyer submitted that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.

The counsel said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of women who expressed such apprehensions.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Mr. Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an enquiry. Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.

