Governor C.V. Ananda Bose says Bengal in a financial meltdown; asks for white paper

Kolkata

On August 5, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said that Bengal is now facing a financial meltdown and cited fund diversion and unnecessary luxury behind this economic situation. He also insisted that the Prime Minister has asked all Governors of States to be more proactive in implementation of projects and programs in States. The Governor has since then asked for a white paper from the West Bengal government about the financial state and fund usage.

Mr. Bose said, “Norms of expenditure have been ignored. Funds have been diverted. Funds meant for elimination of poverty were used for other purposes. There is avoidable luxury in the government.” He also mentioned that it is the responsibility of the Governor to ask for information from the Chief Minister on any aspect of administration.

Mr. Bose then went on to say, “It is mandatory for the Chief Minister to provide such information to the Governor. I have asked for a white paper.”

Reacting to Mr. Bose’s comments, former Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Santanu Sen spoke to The Hindu and said that it is the responsibility of the State Governor to help in the development of the State and mediate between the Union and State governments. He said that the Bengal Governor does the contrary. He said, “When our funds are not released from the Centre, then the Governor doesn’t make a sound, he keeps mum. It is the Governor’s job to cause problems for all governments in non-BJP ruled States.”

Mr. Sen also mentioned, “Bhartiya Janata Party ruled government in Delhi has not paid over 59 lakh people’s MGNREGA wages to the West Bengal Government. Awas Yojana dues have not been paid to 11,36,000 people in Bengal. So many people are not paid their dues for the 100 days’ work scheme. Our current Governor is taking all anti-Bengal actions. We have never seen him speak up for Bengal and its needs in front of the Central government.”

Ongoing turbulence

The relations between the Kolkata Raj Bhawan and the West Bengal government have been strained for a while. From lack of Vice Chancellor appointments in State-run universities to oath administration of MLAs, the situation has hit many lows in the past months.

There have been previous allegations by the West Bengal state government that more than eight bills are pending with the Governor’s office. But recently the Governor said in an interview that no bills are pending with him.

The State also witnessed a long stand-off between the two newly elected MLAs, Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagawangola and Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on where the oath-taking ceremony will take place and when. The two MLAs refused to visit his residence for the oath as CM Mamata Banerjee said, “women are scared to go to Raj Bhavan,” referring to the previous sexual harassment allegations against the Governor.

The two MLAs protested for days before West Bengal State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administered their oath in the Assembly. Mr. Bose went on to say that the Speaker had “defied Constitutional prescription”.

Mr. Bose had also filed a defamation case against Mamata Banerjee amidst the rising crisis between the two entities. The Calcutta High Court responded to that by retraining Ms. Banerjee from making any defamatory statements and noted that freedom of speech is “not an unfettered right”.

