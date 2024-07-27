GNLF issues ‘ultimatum’ to form separate Gorkhaland

The remarks by Union Minister of State for Ministry of Development of North East Region Sukanta Majumdar to include north Bengal in the North East region has stirred up the demand for creation of a separate State of Gorkhaland.

A few days after the remarks, Mann Ghisingh, the leader of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) gave an ultimatum to the BJP leadership to settle the long pending issues of Gorkhas till April 5, 2025.

GNLF is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mann Ghising is son of the party founder Subhas Ghisingh, who started the campaign for creation of separate State of Gorkhaland in the 1980’s.

Speaking to media persons Mann Ghisingh urged for unity of all political parties in the hills and said “let bygones be bygones”. He also said that the BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista should impress upon the Centre on the “long pending demand of Gorkhas”.

The BJP in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had no mention of Gorkhaland whereas the earlier manifestos in 2019 and 2014 had mentioned about a “permanent political settlement” to the issue raised by Gorkhas.

Not only Mann Ghising, but other leaders of hill parties have put the issue of Gorkhaland at the forefront after the remarks. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung also said that his party leaders were discussing the issue and will take a call soon on the issue.

The development came on the day when political parties in the Darjeeling hill observed Martyrs Day in remembrance of people who laid down lives in support of Gorkhaland. The last occasion when the Darjeeling hills witnessed a violent protest over creation of a separate State was in 2017 when there was a 100 day economic blockade in the hills over the demand of Gorkhaland.

Not only parties in the support of the BJP, but parties supporting the ruling Trinamool Congress have put their weight behind the demand for a separate State.

“The best tribute to the martyrs will be the realisation of Gorkhaland,” Amar Thapa, a leader of Bharatiya Gorka Prajatantrik Morcha said. BGPM is considered close to Trinamool Congress and administers regional autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration as well as several municipalities in the hills.

The remarks by Mr. Majumdar, who is also president of the West Bengal unit of the BJP were made made on June 24 Wednesday. The BJP MP had said that he had given a proposal to Prime Minister in this regard. The comments evoked demands of Greater Cooch Behar state by BJP ally and Rajya Sabha MP Jayanta Ray alias Ananta Maharaj.

While Sukanta Majumdar wants parts of north Bengal to be included in the north east council BJP MP Nishikanta Dubey has called for parts of Jharkhan, Bihar and West Bengal to be combined into a Union Territory to tackle challenges posed by illegal immigrants. Murshidabad BJP MLA Gouri Shankar Ghosh has supported Mr. Dubey’s proposal.

