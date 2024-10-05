GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl’s body found in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas; locals torch police outpost, vandalise vehicles

Villagers alleged that the minor was raped and murdered, and the police did not immediately act on their complaint of her missing the previous day

Published - October 05, 2024 01:19 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Irate villagers block a road as they stage a protest after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, on October 5, 2024

Irate villagers block a road as they stage a protest after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, on October 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a marshy land in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday (October 5, 2024), triggering arson by locals at a police outpost there.

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

As the body of the girl was recovered by locals in Jaynagar area early this morning, a mob torched the police outpost and pelted the policemen with stones.

They also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises, a senior officer said.

Villagers set on fire a local police camp in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district

Villagers set on fire a local police camp in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district | Photo Credit: PTI

A huge police force was sent to the area and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot.

"The family members of the girl lodged an FIR at the Mahismari outpost in the area but the police did not act on the complaint immediately," a local claimed.

The police responded in the same manner as they did after the body of a woman doctor was found at R.G. Kar hospital, another villager said.

"We will continue our agitation till all those behind the rape and murder of our minor daughter are punished. We also demand action against those who responded to the complaint late, which might have resulted in her death. Had the police acted promptly, the girl could have been rescued," Ganesh Dolui, a local, said.

The police, however, said the action was taken immediately after the complaint was received and an accused was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

"After lodging of FIR at 9 p.m. on Friday, police swung into action and arrested an accused this morning after an initial probe. Investigations are on and we are with the family of the deceased.

"Those involved in arson at the police outpost and destroying of all important documents will be identified and action will be taken against them," the official added.

