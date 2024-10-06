Gender sensitive anti-sexual harassment slogans rule Durga Puja pandals in Bengal to raise awareness

In the wake of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, many of Kolkata’s famous Durga Pujas have followed a common theme of women’s safety. Multiple Durga Pujas in Kolkata have come up with a unique initiative to ensure women’s safety in puja pandals. They will have awareness-driven messaging on mics to ensure that no cases of harassment happen in overcrowded pandals.

Celebrities like Usha Uthup and Ritabhari Chakraborty have lent their voice to this initiative. The slogans and ideation of this campaign has been launched by Eveready Industries India Limited along with popular Durga Puja clubs like Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha, Hindustan Park, and Jodhpur Park-95 Pally.

This slogan initiative is part of Eveready’s new ‘Siren Torch’ that they have launched for women’s safety. It is a small minimalist torch that also acts as a 100-decibel alarm if a woman turns it on in case she is in some threatening situation.

Speaking on the issue, Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head - Battery & Flashlight, Eveready Industries India Limited told The Hindu, “This siren torch is like medical insurance. We all hope to never use it, but it is good to have it in case some unforeseen situation occurs.”

Sarcastic tone

The slogans are quirky, sarcastic, and awareness driven at the same time. Some of them sound like: “Melbondhon’er ei utsabe Mon’ey raakhben, kacher lok na holey kachhe ashben na. (In this festival where we come close to each other, please remember, if you are not related, do not come close),” in actress Ritabhari Chakraborty’s voice.

Or another one sounds, “Shubho Sharodiya to you. Thank you for keeping the line moving and drawing the line at making unwanted moves,” in singer Usha Uthup’s voice.

As lakhs of people walk the Kolkata streets during the Durga Puja, crowd management becomes a huge issue, and casual eveteasing, and harassment becomes a common concern for women. This initiative has come in response to the common problem that most women have faced at these overcrowded pandals.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Chakraborty said as Durga Puja is a celebration of the goddess within each of us, it is crucial to honour that spirit and ensure women’s safety and empowerment. She further said: “As we worship the strength of Durga this puja, let’s also pledge to protect the strength and safety of every woman around us.”

“I’m proud to be a part of this initiative because every woman deserves to feel as powerful as Durga herself, especially during a festival that celebrates her,” said Ms. Uthup.

As the city still awaits justice for the young doctor’s death, many small initiatives for change are cropping up during this Durga Puja to bring about bigger change in the society and people’s mindset.

