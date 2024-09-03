Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). The next hearing of the case will be on September 10.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha, Suman Hazar, and the additional security to Dr Ghosh, Afsar Ali have been arrested by the CBI.Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Earlier today, Sandip Ghosh and 3 others were brought to Alipore Judges Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.

Lawyers raised slogans outside Alipore Judges Court in Kolkata and demanded justice for the deceased doctor and death penalty for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier, doctors from B. R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway conducted the medical tests of former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others arrested. Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch had arrested Dr Ghosh and three others over alleged financial irregularities in the Medical College and Hospital.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Meanwhile, the Junior doctors also held a protest in Kolkata demanding an immediate resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

"Until the Commissioner of Police doesn't agree to meet us, or resigns then we would be protesting day and night. Until he resigns, or comes to meet us, or allows us to meet him, that is what we would accept. We would not accept anyone under him, we need to meet him", one of the protestors said while speaking to ANI.