Floods imminent in West Bengal as depression, dam water make things worse

Heavy rain in West Bengal and the release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation are likely to develop into a flood in seven districts. The DVC released 90,000 cusecs of water on Monday (September 16, 2024) night and 2.1 lakh cusecs on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) morning.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said water levels are already above danger levels and will rise further. Speaking late on Monday night, she said, “I have spoken to Hemant Soren about the issue three times today.” She claimed that Mr. Soren said their State would flood if they did not release the water. She replied, “I have urged him to regulate the water release.”

South Bengal has been battered by rains caused by a depression from September 13-16. People in the districts of Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, and Hooghly have been dealing with steadily worsening conditions.

Missing trawlers

Three missing trawlers with 49 fisherfolk on board-have been located. Two trawlers carrying 31 were rescued from the Diamond Harbour coast on September 16. The third carrying 18 people was located on Tuesday, but none of them have been able to return home. A representative of the United Fishermen Association of West Bengal, Joy Krishna Haldar, spoke to The Hindu. “They are with the Border Security Force and are being taken to safety as the situation settles in the coastal area.”

In a press conference, Ms. Banerjee said that the DVC was releasing water without informing the State government and causing flood-like situations in multiple areas.

“Some people are trapped in Hooghly after the water level rose sharply. The administration has been instructed to carry out rescue operations,” she said.

Several low-lying parts of West Bengal have been submerged, and many people are stranded. A few deaths have been reported from parts of Bengal.

One person died in Purba Barddhaman after a wall collapsed, and one died in Hooghly due to electrocution.

In Pashchim Medinipur, parts of Ghatal were submerged. Ghatal’s Trinamool Congress MP visited the affected areas and assured the locals of immediate action. He said, “Water in the river is running above danger levels. We are assessing the situation. We will ensure that there is no lack of potable water and food. We cannot control natural disasters, but we can stand by our people.”