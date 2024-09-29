GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flood situation alarming in north Bengal, Centre not extending help: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls flood situation in northern districts “alarming”, accuses Centre of neglect and takes swift action

Published - September 29, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
CM said the Darjeeling Hills are affected by massive landslides, and the State administration, with the help of the army, is working to restore road connectivity. File

CM said the Darjeeling Hills are affected by massive landslides, and the State administration, with the help of the army, is working to restore road connectivity. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the flood situation in the northern districts as "alarming" and claimed that the State has been deprived of Central assistance to deal with the natural calamity on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

CM Banerjee, who was on her way to north Bengal to inspect the flood situation there, told reporters that her government was dealing with the deluge on a war footing.

28 dead in floods in West Bengal, says Mamata

"North Bengal is reeling under flood. Districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been affected. Due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Koshi river, places in Bihar and Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of Bengal will be affected in the near future," she said on her way to Siliguri.

Accusing the Central Government of “not performing its role to help the State fight against the calamities”, she said, “The Centre did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders to them.”

Also Read: Floods fuel political tensions as heavy rains continue to disrupt life in West Bengal

She alleged that the BJP leaders used to visit West Bengal “only during polls but forget about the State when it matters most”.

"Only Bengal is being deprived of flood grants", CM Banerjee claimed.

Also Read:

The State Government, on its part, has been "dealing with the situation on a war footing and launched a public address system for evacuation of people living near rivers to safer places", she said.

CM Banerjee also said the Chief Secretary has been sent to north Bengal and an administrative meeting would be held by her at 5 p.m. at Uttarkanya in Siliguri.

To a question, the Chief Minister said the Darjeeling Hills are affected by massive landslides, and the State administration, with the help of the army, is working to restore road connectivity.

Published - September 29, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Related Topics

flood / West Bengal / Kolkata / relief and aid organisation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.