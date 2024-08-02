GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flight operations suspended in Bengal's Andal airport due to rain, water logging

Around three flights, including one from New Delhi and another from Bengaluru, had to be cancelled for the day

Updated - August 02, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
An elderly women and other people walk through a flooded area after the Kankalitala Temple got partially submerged due to rains, in Birbhum district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

An elderly women and other people walk through a flooded area after the Kankalitala Temple got partially submerged due to rains, in Birbhum district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Flight operations to and from the Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport at Andal in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district were temporarily suspended on August 2 due to water logging in and around its premises, officials said.

Around three flights, including one from New Delhi and another from Bengaluru, had to be cancelled for the day, they said.

The district recorded around 192 mm of rainfall overnight.

The passengers were informed about the problem with ample time in hand to minimise inconvenience caused to them, KNI airport authorities said.

The first flight was scheduled to land at the airport at 12.50 p.m., they said.

Water gushed into the airport premises and caused water logging in the operational area, an official said. Several places at the approach road to the airport from the highway were also inundated, he said.

In a statement issued later, Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL), the developer of the airport, said due to unprecedented rainfall recorded in and around the Durgapur-Asansol area since August 1, both KNI airport and the surrounding areas have experienced significant water logging.

“The situation has been further aggravated owing to a breach of a water reservoir upstream. Due to the flooding at the airport, on account of inclement weather conditions, operations have been temporarily suspended and appropriate authorities informed,” it said.

The situation is being closely monitored by BAPL, district authorities and local bodies, and steps are being taken for early resumption of airport operations, the statement added.

