ADVERTISEMENT

Five wagons of goods train derail in West Bengal’s New Maynaguri station

Updated - September 24, 2024 08:53 am IST

According to Railway officials, the incident took place around 6.25 am on Tuesday.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image.

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in Alipurduar Division in West Bengal on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Railway officials, the incident took place at 6:26 hours on Tuesday.

Subsequently, trains have been diverted through alternate routes and movement have not been affected, the railways said.

Senior officers including DRM Alipurduar have moved to the site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Restoration work is going on. It is a station with 5 lines, and train movement at this station will also be restored soon,” officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US