Five wagons of goods train derail in West Bengal’s New Maynaguri station

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in Alipurduar Division in West Bengal on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

According to Railway officials, the incident took place at 6:26 hours on Tuesday.

Subsequently, trains have been diverted through alternate routes and movement have not been affected, the railways said.

Senior officers including DRM Alipurduar have moved to the site.

“Restoration work is going on. It is a station with 5 lines, and train movement at this station will also be restored soon,” officials added.