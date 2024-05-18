GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIR against 3 Raj Bhavan officials for 'restraining' woman who accused Bengal Governor of molestation

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his term in office.

Published - May 18, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel stand guard during Trinamool Congress Education Wing’s protest against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over sexual assault allegations, in Kolkata, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Security personnel stand guard during Trinamool Congress Education Wing’s protest against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over sexual assault allegations, in Kolkata, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A case was lodged against three officials of the Raj Bhavan here for allegedly wrongfully restraining the woman, who accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her, police said on Saturday.

The FIR against the three officials was lodged at the Hare Street police station after the woman, a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan, recorded her statement before a magistrate in the molestation case, a police officer said.

"The three officers have been included in the FIR for stopping the complainant woman from leaving Raj Bhawan by wrongfully restraining her on May 2. We will investigate their roles on that evening," the officer said.

On May 2, the woman had alleged molestation by Mr. Bose following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his term in office.

West Bengal

