ED files money laundering case to probe 'financial irregularities in R.G. Kar Hospital

Published - August 27, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Kolkata

The CBI on Sunday raided the premises of former principal Sandip Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with this probe

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh and some others, official sources said Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

The federal agency has taken cognisance of a CBI FIR to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read | Kolkata rape case: Prohibitory orders near RG Kar hospital extended till August 31

The agency, according to the sources, has gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this hospital and medical college from "various sources" and it may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of their statements, the sources said.

The accused in the ED case are the same who have been named in the CBI complaint, they said.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pressed various sections under the Indian Penal Code, including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Security at Kolkata government hospitals remain bleak even as Central forces take over at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

The CBI on Sunday raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with this probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute that is under scanner following alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor on August 9.

A CBI official had told reporters during the Sunday searches that "bahut kuch hai (There is a lot)."

Get The Hindu News App on

