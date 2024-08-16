ED arrests two more accused in West Bengal PDS scam case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons, including a local Trinamool Congress leader, on a money laundering charge in connection with the alleged Food Distribution System (PDS) scam in West Bengal, suspected to involve over ₹10,000 crore.

The accused have been identified as Alif Noor and Anisur Rahaman, a block president of the Trinamool Congress. The agency had secured their custody till August 12 and then got it extended by another four days on the orders of a special court in Kolkata.

The probe is based on various First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the State police alleging unauthorised possession of ration meant for delivery through PDS and bogus procurement of paddy.

During the investigation, the ED purportedly detected three modus operandi for generation of the proceeds of crime (PoC) related to the scam, including the siphoning of PDS ration and diversion to the open market; mixing of old wheat flour in the fresh lot meant for PDS distribution; and bogus paddy procurement at Minimum Support Price.

Former Minister held

In the same case, the agency had earlier arrested former West Bengal Food Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, businessmen Bakibur Rahaman and Biswajit Das, and money changer Sankar Addhya. They are currently in judicial custody. “...Mr. Alif Noor and Mr. Anisur Rahaman are closely associated with Mr. Jyoti Priya Mallick and Mr. Bakibur Rahaman. They have also allegedly received and handled proceeds of crime on behalf of Mr. Jyoti Priya Mallick and Mr. Bakibur Rahaman,” said the agency.

On July 30, the ED had searched the residence and business premises of Mr. Alif Noor, Mr. Anisur Rahaman, and rice mill owner Barik Biswas, and seized assets worth about ₹45 lakh along with documents and digital evidence. “... the investigation also revealed that these individuals were also allegedly involved in generating PoC through the siphoning of PDS rations and bogus paddy procurement,” it said.

The agency had filed the first prosecution complaint in the case on December 12, 2023, supplementary prosecution complaints on March 5 and April 12, 2024. The court concerned has taken cognisance of all the complaints. “Further, a prayer has been made vide the above complaints for confiscation of properties acquired/obtained from PoC, which includes 149 immovable properties and balance in several bank accounts, market value of same estimated to be more than ₹200 crore,” said the ED.

