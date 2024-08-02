ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests Trinamool Congress leader in ration distribution scam

Published - August 02, 2024 10:09 am IST - Kolkata

The CBI arrested TMC's Deganga block president Anisur Rehman and his elder brother late on August 1 after grilling them for nearly 14 hours at their Kolkata office,

PTI

The arrest TMC leader  Anisur Rehman had been “very close” to former state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who has been arrested by the central probe agency in connection with the ration distribution scam | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Trinamool Congress leader from Deganga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for his alleged links to a multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The central probe agency arrested TMC's Deganga block president Anisur Rehman and his elder brother late on Thursday after grilling them for nearly 14 hours at their Kolkata office, he said.

"Rehman and his brother have been arrested in connection with the ration distribution scam. We will produce them at a city court following medical tests," the officer told PTI.

Rehman had been "very close" to former state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who has been arrested by the central probe agency in connection with the scam.

The ED officers have issued a summons to Barik Biswas, a rice mill owner and another close aide of the former minister, to appear at their city office for questioning on Friday, the officer said.

The ED, during a raid at Biswas's residences and rice mill on Tuesday, seized over ₹40 lakh in cash and a few documents regarding his investments in properties in the UAE, he added.

