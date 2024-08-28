Doctors turn down Mamata’s call to return to work

Protesting doctors in West Bengal turned down Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s call to return to work on Wednesday (August 28, 2024). At a Trinamool Congress event, Ms. Banerjee asked the doctors to join duty citing an appeal made by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has asked junior doctors to get back to work. There are many people dying without treatment, they are poor people, they cannot afford expensive private healthcare,” she said.

The Chief Minister said the “Supreme Court has earlier held that State governments have the power to take action” and if she filed “an FIR against anyone, their future will be ruined, they won’t get passport, visa”.

“To date, we have not taken any action against you... I understand that you have grievances and demands, you want justice, but now you need to slowly get back to work,” she said.

But the protesting doctors refused to budge as none of their primary demands had been met. In a protest march in Kolkata, they expressed disappointment over Ms. Banerjee’s speech. A doctor at the rally in Shyambazar said the Chief Minister has issued a “covert threat” to the protesting doctors. He said doctors want to get back to work but the government has not fulfilled their demands.

“We demanded the resignation of the Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal. Former principal Sandip Ghosh has not been arrested or suspended, he is just shuttling between CBI and ED offices. Why is it taking so long to suspend him? The culprits of the rape and murder have not been caught till now, people who tried to hide evidence have not been arrested,” he said.

“What CM Mamata Banerjee said is a covert threat that she has not taken any action against doctors till now, but she will if she wants to. It is not our fault that we are not able to return to work. We will if any concrete steps are taken,” he said.

Another protesting resident doctor from the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital said he is “disappointed” with the Chief Minister’s speech. “I am just disappointed. The government should be with us at this moment not against us,” he told The Hindu.