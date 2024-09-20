GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors set to resume work but protests continue to rage in Kolkata

Thousands of people from all walks of life join torch rally; doctors to continue sit-in across medical colleges in West Bengal; civil society groups step up pressure for speedy justice

Updated - September 20, 2024 10:03 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
A rally being taken out in Kolkata on September 20, 2024, seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A rally being taken out in Kolkata on September 20, 2024, seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A day after junior doctors called off their ceasework agitation, healthcare workers and thousands of civil society protesters took to the streets of Kolkata on Friday (September 20, 2024) seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) last month.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) took out a rally from the State Health Department headquarters (Swasthya Bhawan) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at the CGO Complex around 3 p.m. In the evening, thousands of people from different walks of life joined a torch rally from the city’s Hiland Park area on a 40-km-long relay protest rally to north Kolkata’s Shyambazar.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

Three held so far

It has been 41 days since the female trainee doctor was raped and killed on duty at RGKMCH on August 9. So far, the Kolkata Police have arrested one person in connection with the case. Two persons have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of evidence tampering and delay in filing FIR.

“The State government should not see this [ending ceasework protest] as our weakness,” protesting junior doctor Aniket Mahato said at the rally on Friday (September 20, 2024). “We believe the State government’s directives will be implemented as was promised to us. We are resuming work in emergency services from Saturday (September 21, 2024) and continuing our Abhaya Clinic initiative.” 

Kolkata rape and murder case: Medical registration of R.G. Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh cancelled

He said the WBJDF hoped that the support they received from common people, healthcare workers and civil society groups towards ensuring justice for the victim would continue as their movement progressed.

Another protesting junior doctor, Debasish Halder, said the doctors would continue their sit-in across medical colleges. “We will also run free-of-cost ‘Abhaya Clinic’ medical camps for the people affected by floods in south Bengal, because that is our duty,” he said.

New Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma inspects crime scene at R.G. Kar hospital

The torch procession on Friday (September 20, 2024) was jointly called by several professional and civil society groups, including feminist organisations, the Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association, fan clubs of football teams, alumni associations of city schools, etc. The torch carried by protesters was relayed across multiple points from Hiland Park to Shyambazar.

Satabdi Das, feminist activist and convener of the ‘Reclaim The Night, Reclaim The Rights’ movement, said the torch rally was an attempt by multiple civil society groups to band together and collectively demand justice for the victim. “As WBJDF’s ceasework protest was bound to end one day, we, the civil society, must keep on maximising pressure to ensure a rapid trial and justice for the RG Kar victim,” she said.

On Thursday night (September 19, 2024), the WBJDF announced that it was withdrawing the 10-day-long sit-in in front of Swasthya Bhawan at Salt Lake as the government had accepted most of their demands. 

Agitating junior doctors write to Bengal chief secretary, seek meeting on key unresolved issues

However, it highlighted that its first and foremost demand — “a swift, transparent investigation [into the rape and murder case] and punishment for the guilty” — had not witnessed much progress. “It is mainly on this demand that we called a mass rally to the CBI office on Friday,” Dr. Mahato said.

40 suspended

At least 40 medical students and junior doctors were suspended for six months from the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital at Kalyani in West Bengal’s Nadia district on charges of threatening other students and doctors.

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court says it is ‘disturbed’ by CBI findings, rejects plea to halt live-streaming

The decision follows a college council meeting on Thursday (September 19, 2024) that reviewed the findings of an investigation by the institution’s Anti-Ragging Committee. These students would not be allowed on the hospital premises but can reportedly appear for examinations.

The protesting doctors, apart from seeking justice in the rape-murder case, had also demanded an end to the “culture of threat, blackmail and intimidation” allegedly prevailing in medical colleges and healthcare institutions across West Bengal.

Published - September 20, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / justice and rights / crime, law and justice

Collection - 64 stories

A rally being taken out in Kolkata on September 20, 2024, seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Doctors set to resume work but protests continue to rage in Kolkata
Moyurie Som
You're in this story
Doctors hold placards during their protest in front of the West Bengal Medical Council office in Kolkata on September 19, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder
Doctors call off strike after Bengal government lists reforms
Shiv Sahay Singh
The former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, was taken to a court in Kolkata on September 3, 2024.
Kolkata rape and murder case: Medical registration of R.G. Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh cancelled
Shrabana Chatterjee
A view of the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Pic: maldamedicalcollege.co.in
West Bengal’s Malda Medical College and Hospital erupt in protests demanding elected student bodies and end to ‘threat culture’
Moyurie Som
Pranadhika (in white shirt) conducting the first workshop and speaking to people about the core issues of gender abuse and how men can be better allies.
In Kolkata, workshops equip men to support survivors of sexual violence
Shrabana Chatterjee
New Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma is arriving at R.G. Kar Hospital on September 19, 2024.
New Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma inspects crime scene at R.G. Kar hospital
Moyurie Som
Junior doctors continue to protest against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, at their ‘dharna’ site near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MLA Sudipto Roy appears before Enforcement Directorate
PTI
A delegation of junior doctors leave for Nabanna (State Secretariat) by bus to meet West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant for a discussion on certain ‘key unresolved issues’ like security in hospitals, from their ‘dharna’ site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, on September 18, 2024.
R.G. Kar impasse: Medics to continue strike after second round of talks remain inconclusive
PTI
The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during hearing its suo motu case on September 17, 2024 over the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Photo: Supreme Court website via PTI
Supreme Court slams Bengal Government’s plan to hire private guards to protect women doctors
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud during hearing its suo motu case on Tuesday, (September 17, 2024) over the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata’s postgraduate doctor inside R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Probe intends to reveal ‘absolute truth’ in R.G. Kar case: CJI
The Hindu Bureau
The Chief Minister agreed to most of the protesting doctors’ demands; political observers expect the doctors to resume work soon.
Mamata Banerjee transfers officials; doctors yet to rejoin work
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors, who are protesting over the RG Kar rape and murder case, celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agrees to doctors’ demands including the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and removal of health department officials, in Kolkata on Monday ((September 16, 2024)
Ready to work, but haunted by fear: West Bengal doctors tell Supreme Court
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Outgoing Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal (left) during handover of charge to new Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, at the Kolkata police headquarter, on September 17, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma takes charge as new Kolkata Police Commissioner
Moyurie Som
As a part of their probe into the alleged financial irregularities, CBI has already arrested former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh and three of his associates
Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata over RG Kar ‘financial irregularities’
PTI
CBI officials take Ex-RG Kar College principal Sandip Ghosh (in blue shirt) to the court, in Kolkata. File.
CBI interrogates ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal together
PTI
Kolkata rape and murder
R.G. Kar Medical College senior doctors allege tampering of evidence
PTI
People raise slogans outside West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence as they wait to know the conclusion of the meeting between the CM and junior doctors who are protesting against the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, in Kolkata on September 16, 2024.
Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata meets protesting doctors; Kolkata Police Commissioner, senior health officials removed
Shiv Sahay Singh
People play instruments and chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024.
Ground Zero
Kolkata protests: At a time of festive cheer, a city seethes with rage
Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee,Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) raise slogans as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Friday, September 13.
Two lakh for kin of patients dying due to ‘disruption’ of health services: Bengal government
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors during a ‘dharna’ over the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata.
One arrested for planning ‘attack’ on protesting doctors in Kolkata
Shrabana Chatterjee
Members of the Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters, shouting slogans in Kolkata on September 13, 2024.
Kolkata rape and murder case
Senior doctors in West Bengal warn of ‘adverse steps’ against government action on junior medics
Moyurie Som
Members of the Junior Doctors Forum have lunch provided by the voluntary organisations in Kolkata on September 13, 2024.
Food, water and online deliveries – support pours in for Kolkata’s protesting doctors
Shrabana Chatterjee
Protesting crowd make graffiti artwork in solidarity with the RG Kar victim
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events
The Hindu Bureau
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee waits at the State Secretariat Nabanna on September 12, 2024, ahead of talks with protesting junior doctors regarding the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Doctors refuse to meet Mamata Banerjee without livestreaming
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose speaks in Kolkata on September 12, 2024. Photo: X/@BengalGovernor via PTI
Kolkata doctor rape and murder
Bengal Governor Ananda Bose calls for social boycott of Mamata Banerjee
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors shout slogans as they sit on a dharna after the police stopped their protest march towards Swasthya Bhawan over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata, on September 10, 2024.
Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors continue protests, reject Bengal government call for talks
Shrabana Chatterjee,Moyurie Som
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File
Mamata Banerjee urges people to call off protests, join Puja festivities 
Shiv Sahay Singh
Doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on September 9, 2024
Rejoin duty or face action, Supreme Court tells protesting Bengal doctors
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during the second day of hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Monday, September 9, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: R.G. Kar victim’s justice key concern, charges of unfair practices in hospitals also serious, says Lawyers
PTI
Engineers, students and their family members take part in a protest rally against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9
PTI
“Reclaim the Night” protest march at Shyambazar five-point crossing. File
Thousands expected on streets to 'Reclaim the Night' as protests continue over R.G. Kar horror
PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose addresses a press conference in Kolkata on September 5, 2024 on the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape and murder case.
West Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report
Shiv Sahay Singh
People during a candlelight march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on September 4, 2024.
Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Police offered us money, say parents of R.G. Kar victim
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed during the session. File
Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in the Assembly in Kolkata on September 3, 2024.
West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front holds protest march demanding immediate resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal against R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape murder case, in Kolkata on September 2, 2024.
Artists in Bengal to return government awards in support of doctors’ protests
Shrabana Chatterjee
Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore Judges District and Session Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case, in Kolkata on Tuesday (September 3, 2024)
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody
ANI
A protest by Calcutta Tram Users’ Association, in Kolkata.
Kolkata, in protest mode, gives unexpected boost to tram enthusiasts fighting a losing battle
Bishwanath Ghosh
Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh after he was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, in Kolkata, on September 02, 2024.
CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front holds protest march demanding immediate resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape & murder case, in Kolkata on September 2, 2024
Trinamool leaders issue threats to R.G. Kar protestors following Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hiss’ advice
Moyurie Som
An art depicting ‘We Want Justice’ painted on the road during the ongoing protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, outside SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.
Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels
The Hindu Bureau
A sticker calling for justice is seen on the arm of a colleague of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered inside the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. File
Kolkata rape and murder: Protests shift to Lalbazar and West Bengal Assembly
Shiv Sahay Singh
Actor Swastika Mukherjee with activists during an overnight sit-in dharna after a protest rally demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was raped-murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Kolkata, on September 1, 2024.
Doctor's rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata
PTI
Security personnel stand guard as CBI officials conducting a probe into a corruption case at RG Kar College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on August 25, 2024.
Video surfaces of crowd at R.G. Kar Hospital seminar room, police say crime scene not tampered with
Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee
West Bengal police said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally on August 27.
West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation
Shiv Sahay Singh
Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing
Aaratrika Bhaumik
A three-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra commences the hearing on Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape-murder case and related issues, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Thursday (August 22, 2024).
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors call off strike as Supreme Court brokers peace
Krishnadas Rajagopal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. FIle
Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials
Shiv Sahay Singh
File picture of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.
Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan
PTI
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said the country needs laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days
Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
PTI
Doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital watch live stream of Supreme Court hearing in New Delhi on August 22, 2024.
Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
A banner hung by junior doctors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests
PTI
Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said
Aaratrika Bhaumik
Observing that the safety and well-being of doctors is a matter of national interest, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, constituted a 10-member National Task Force.
Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Doctors stage a nationwide strike and protest to demanding justice for the woman PG trainee doctor who was found raped and murdered in West Bengal, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on August 16, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shortly after midnight on August 15, 2024, and vandalised portions of the medical facility.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march
Shrabana Chatterjee
PGI doctors join a human chain in Chandigarh on August 14, 2024 during a protest against rape and murder of trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata. File.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police
PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case
Shiv Sahay Singh
Doctors stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at AIIMS, in New Delhi on August 12, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns
The Hindu Bureau
Doctors protesting at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 11, 2024 against the rape and murder of a female doctor
After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police
PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File.
Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty
PTI
The accused, arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, is escorted out of a Kolkata Court on August 10, 2024.
Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges protest against the alleged lack of safety of female medical staff on hospital premises. 
One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college
Moyurie Som

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.