Decry State's bid to muzzle voice of people: Murdered Kolkata doctor's parents

When asked about the condition in which they found their daughter's body, the parents shared troubling details.

Published - August 19, 2024 10:11 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors take out a rally in north Kolkata seeking justice for the rape and murder of the doctor’s at R.G. Kar hospital

Junior doctors take out a rally in north Kolkata seeking justice for the rape and murder of the doctor’s at R.G. Kar hospital | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The grieving parents of the post-graduate trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Hospital on August 9, voiced serious concerns about the handling of her body, alleging that it was not in the same condition initially as it was found in the seminar hall of the facility, hours after the incident.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder case; hearing on August 20

Speaking to reporters, the parents criticised the West Bengal government for attempting to stifle the spontaneous public outcry despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public protests against rape.

"We decry any bid to muzzle the voice of the people, to stop the movement for justice as not one person is involved in the incident. We hope the CBI probe will unravel the truth," the father said from his residence in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

He further remarked on the irony of the situation, saying, "While the state administration is muzzling spontaneous street protests against the heinous crime and demanding punishment for all those involved, the chief minister herself has hit the streets to voice her protest against rape."

West Bengal Governor calls emergency meeting amid outcry over Kolkata medical college rape-murder case

When asked about the condition in which they found their daughter's body, the parents shared troubling details.

"We were told that the body of our daughter was not initially found in the same condition as it was later kept in the seminar hall. We can't say much as we were not allowed to see the body firsthand when we rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news," the father explained.

The mother added, "We were told by some people that there was no cloth on some part of the body." However, the father interrupted, saying, "We can't talk on the issue as we had no access to the place where the body was kept. Please don't ask us these questions as the CBI investigation is ongoing."

When questioned about whether the woman used to chronicle her daily experiences in a diary, the father confirmed.

Asked if three to four pages of the diary were missing, he responded, "I can't comment as the matter is sub-judice. We will inform the CBI of whatever we have."

He also mentioned having an image of one of the torn pages but refused to reveal its content, stating that it would be shared with investigators.

"See, our daughter wanted to live happily, she had dreams in her eyes. We want strict punishment for those who crushed her dreams. We are thankful to the millions in the State and country who are with us," the father said, struggling to maintain his composure.

The mother recounted that they received a call from the hospital on at 10:53 p.m. August 9. They reached the hospital at 12:30 a.m. but were only allowed to see their daughter's body at 3 a.m. During this time, they were made to wait in the chest medicine department for hours.

Comments

