Death of Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal | Accused arrested from Port Blair

“A man was arrested from Port Blair in connection with the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Baguiati on the northern fringes of Kolkata,” police said on May 18. “Sanjeev Das, also known as Potla, was killed allegedly in a clash between two factions of the TMC on April 27,” they said.

“A businessman, identified as Kapil Deb, was arrested from a lodge in Aberdeen Bazaar in Port Blair in a joint operation by the South Andaman Police and the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on May 16,” they added.

South Andaman's SP Niharika Bhatt told PTI, "The West Bengal Police shared information about the accused and we immediately began a search. Meanwhile, a team of officers from West Bengal also arrived at Port Blair and in a joint operation we managed to arrest Kapil Deb from a hotel in Aberdeen Bazaar."

"Investigations revealed that Kapil after committing the crime along with others fled to Port Blair on a plane. He was taken to West Bengal on a transit remand. He is the owner of hotels in New Town and its adjoining areas," she added.

“Including Kapil, 18 people have so far been arrested in connection with the case. All the arrests were made based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s daughter, Payel Das,” police said.

“A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati police station area on the night of April 27, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which Das was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” according to police. “Das was an accused in 11 cases, including those related to the Arms Act,” they said.

His family alleged that TMC workers owing allegiance to the local councillor were behind the murder.