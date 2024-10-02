Death of migrant worker from WB in Chennai sparks political controversy

The death of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Chennai has sparked a political controversy with the State government’s Migrant Welfare Board denying that the 35-year-old died of starvation and Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in a message to his staff expressing concern over the plight of migrant workers from Bengal going to other places in search of work.

Samirul Islam the chairperson of West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board, saidthatofficials from the State had been in touch with the group of migrant workers since September 18 and they were admitted to a hospital in Chennai on suspected food poisoning.

“The group of migrant workers who went from Chadrakona in Paschim Medinipur to Chennai without informing their families were left in lurch after the middleman did not respond. We have been in touch with the family and they have denied any claims of starvation,” Mr. Islam, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Samar Khan, the migrant worker had died on September 30 after being admitted to a hospital in Chennai for over ten days. He along with other migrant workers had collapsed at M.G.R. Chennai Central Railway Station on September 16 after they reportedly did not have money to buy food for a few days.

According to the State’s Migrant Welfare Board, the workers fell ill “after having some littered food”. After the death of Samar Khan, a relative of the migrant worker is visiting Chennai by train and the body of the worker is likely to be brought back to the State.

“Honourable Governor has expressed his deep concern over the plight of migrant workers from Bengal going to other places in search of work and feed their families back home,” a post on the Raj Bhawan Media cell addressed as an information to the staff said. The statement by the Raj Bhawan Media cell, added that five of migrant workers were admitted to hospital, including three in the ICU. “Reportedly, their starvation over multiple days was confirmed by the Hospital,” the statement said. The Governor also targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue. “Is this the way Mamata Banerjee takes care of Daridra Narayan, dear to Gandhiji? Sabko Sanmati de Bhagwan,” the Governor was quoted by PTI as saying.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that migration for work continues to remain a big challenge for West Bengal as there is no investment in the State. “The lack of investment is because of the precarious law and order situation in the State. Another challenge that has emerged is that the lower judiciary in the State is under a lot of pressure,” Mr. Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

About 21.67 lakh migrants have registered to the portal of West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board. Mr. Islam said that migrants from West Bengal are also being targeted in other States and there have been quite a few instances in recent past when they have been attacked and killed.

He added that people from other States also come to work in the State and claimed their number is several times of the number of migrants from the State seeking work from West Bengal to other parts of the country.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently raised concerns about the death of migrants from West Bengal in other parts of the country.

“Dead bodies are being sent to Bengal after killing them in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh,” Ms. Banerjee had said on September 24. The Chief Minister had said that her government will give ₹2 lakh to the families of deceased migrant workers but added that, “money can’t bring everything”.

