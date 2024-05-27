Two killed, normal life disrupted as Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal

Two persons were killed and normal life was affected as cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ battered past coastal areas of West Bengal including Kolkata. The cyclone left a trail of destruction with trees being uprooted, houses being damaged and embankments being breached in coastal areas of the State.

Sheikh Sajid, (51) was killed at Entally area in Kolkata when the roof of a structure came crashing down on him. Renuka Mondal (80) in Kolkata was reported dead at Mousuni Island at the mouth Bay of Bengal when a tree fell on the roof of her house.

The India Meteorological Department said that the “severe cyclonic storm Remal over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal weakened into cyclonic Storm” and at 5:30 hours of May 27 about 70km northeast of Canning and 30km westsouthwest of Mongla. “The system is likely to gradually weaken further,” the IMD predicted.

Kolkata recorded 144 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Monday resulting in widespread waterlogging. “56 trees uprooted, attempts to remove the trees on,” said Kolkata Municipal Corporal Mayor Firhad Hakim. Other places in south Bengal which received heavy rainfall during the period are Haldia (110 mm), Tamluk (70 mm) and Nimpith (70 mm).

Train services in the suburban railways in the Sealdah section were affected and Kolkata metro ran truncated services because of water logging at several metro stations. Not only low-lying areas in north Kolkata but also Park Street was inundated. Water logging affected services at State-run hospitals and medical colleges in Kolkata and suburban areas.

Meanwhile, flights resumed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on May 27 morning. The airport services were suspended for almost 20 hours.

In the Sundarbans, there has been a breach of embankments in several years including at the Lakhipur area in Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas. Locals at several places in the Sundarbans took it upon themselves to repair embankments and clear roads. Kutcha houses in several places in south Bengal have been damaged because of the cyclone. The West Bengal district administration had evacuated about one lakh people from the coastal area of the State.

Even as the severe cyclonic storm Remal has weakened into a cyclonic storm the weather office has predicted heavy (07-11 cm) to very heavy rain (12-20 cm) is very likely at one or two places over North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly Kolkata Nadia, Murshidabad districts.

The IMD has predicted surface wind with speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad; reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly.

