Cyclone Dana: Two more deaths reported in West Bengal; toll rises to four

The severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of October 25, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles

Updated - October 26, 2024 11:36 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall as an effect of the ‘Dana’ cyclone in Kolkata on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall as an effect of the ‘Dana’ cyclone in Kolkata on Friday (October 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

“Two more people died in West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, taking the toll to four,” officials said on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

“A civic volunteer, identified as Chandan Das (31), died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in Bud Bud in Purba Bardhaman district. The incident happened when he was out with a police team,” they said.

Also Read: Cyclone Dana aftermath highlights (October 25, 2025)

“An employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. It was suspected that he died due to drowning,” they said.

The state on Friday (October 25, 2024) reported two deaths due to electrocution. “One person died in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, and another died in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur area,” they added.

Cyclonic storm Dana

The severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday (October 25, 2024), triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal.

The landfall started around 12.05 a.m. on Friday (October 25, 2024) between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph and ended around 8.30 a.m.

Published - October 26, 2024 11:23 am IST

Related Topics

cyclones / disaster management / death / natural disasters / West Bengal / Kolkata / Orissa

