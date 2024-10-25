GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyclone Dana in West Bengal: ‘One person died,’ says Mamata Banerjee

"The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. The post-mortem examination will give us a clear picture," CM Mamata Banerjee said

Updated - October 25, 2024 03:31 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
People remove uprooted trees from a road at Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal, on October 25, 2024.

People remove uprooted trees from a road at Digha after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal, on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (October 25, 2024) said one person died in the State owing to cyclone Dana, even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

Ms. Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the State Secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by cyclone Dana.

Cyclone Dana aftermath LIVE: One dead in cyclone in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The post-mortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required we [State Government] will help the family," Ms. Banerjee said.

Published - October 25, 2024 03:28 pm IST

