CPI(M) to strengthen its social media presence in Bengal

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in West Bengal on Friday announced its intention to hire political analysts, content writers, digital marketing executives, designers, and interns in a social media post. The party’s West Bengal State secretary Mohammad Salim said it was an initiative to build a stronger network by focusing on creative methods, new age technology, and data-driven social media outreach for targeted campaigns to reach young voters

“This is not a sudden decision. We already have a social media presence. These new hires will strengthen the existing workforce,” Mr. Salim told The Hindu. He also said the CPI(M) did not believe in outsourcing its work, unlike other political parties.

Asked if the decision aligned with the CPI(M)‘s ideology, Mr. Salim, said: “We are the only party which has an ideology to begin with.” “We are not outsourcing our ideologies. Anybody who has strong ideologies — that cannot change,” he added.

“Apply with the goal to transform & reform our public policies, for the people, by the people,” the party’s post said.

Mr. Salim said content was already being improved in the party’s social media pages, and on YouTube.

The CPI(M), a cadre-driven and ideology-based party, has for many decades largely relied on its own cadre to run the show, and has criticised other parties for hiring professionals for “policy development”.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has worked with political analysts, including I-PAC, for electoral successes.

The CPI(M) ruled West Bengal for 34 years, from 1977 to 2011, and had a significant presence in the Lok Sabha. However, the party has failed to secure a single seat in the Lok Sabha since 2019, and its presence is dwindling. In the 2021 Assembly election, it failed to win a single seat.

