CPI(M) hiring professionals to transform its public policies

The West Bengal Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is hiring professionals — from political analysts to digital marketing executives — in an apparent bid to rejuvenate its presence in the State's electoral scene.

CPI(M) State Secretary Mohammad Salim posted an advertisement on the party's Facebook page on Friday (November 22, 2024) in this regard.

Also Read: Ideologue blames leaders for CPI(M) downfall

"Apply with the goal to transform and reform our public policies," the advertisement, a first-of-its-kind bid by the West Bengal unit of CPI(M), read.

The Marxist party said it will hire political analysts with an experience of four to eight years and digital marketing executives with more than five years of experience.

It is also seeking political interns, content writers - mass communication specialists and graphic designers.

The CPI(M) had so far relied on its own leadership, cadre-base and Leftist intellectuals to formulate its policies and programmes, while criticising the TMC and BJP for relying on hired professionals.

The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977, saw its political fortunes dwindle since the 2011 defeat at the hands of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

It has not been able to win any seat in the State Assembly in the 2021 elections and also in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which it returned empty-handed.

The ruling TMC was the first political party in West Bengal to hire a political consultant, while the BJP had taken assistance from such professionals at the national level.

In a bid to revive its electoral fortunes after its tally dipped to 22 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after winning 34 constituencies out of 42 in West Bengal, the TMC had hired political consultant I-PAC.

TMC saw a turn-around in its electoral results in the 2021 assembly elections, winning 215 seats out of a total of 294 constituencies in the State.

The BJP, which had won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the State, won 77 Assembly segments in the 2021 elections.