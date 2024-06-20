CPI(M) divided Hindu votes in Bengal, helped Trinamool win in 12 seats: Suvendu Adhikari

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari on June 20 said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been successful in splitting Hindu votes, helping the Trinamool Congress win in 12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

“The CPI(M) has been successful in its agenda. They were able to divide the Hindu votes,” Mr. Adhikari said.

In the Lok Sabha election, the BJP, which won 18 seats in 2019, was reduced to 12 seats and the Trinamool won 29 out of the 42 seats in the State. The Congress won one seat and the CPI(M) drew a blank.

“They all contested. Sujan (Chakraborty) here, Sayan (Banerjee) there. This has been the strategy of the INDIA bloc. Those who have devoured everything in West Bengal for 34 years, killed about 54,000 people and were involved in massacres like Sainbari, Nanur, Nandigram and burnt Anandmargis to death... This is their strategy,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Adhikari said in the 2021 Assembly election, the CPI(M) had helped the Trinamool win in 54 seats. The party won 215 seats in that election. “The Muslims go to their rally but do not vote for them. They have divided Hindu votes in Bengal and have helped the Trinamool win,” the BJP leader said.

An analysis of the results of the Lok Sabha election in the State by The Hindu showedthat in 14 of the 42 seats, the candidates of the Left Front and the Congress secured more votes than the winning margin. While the Congress spoiled the Trinamool’s prospects in north Bengal, Left Front candidates hurt the chances of the BJP in south.

In the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in south Bengal, the Trinamool’s Saugata Roy won by a margin of about 70,000 votes in a contest in which the CPI(M)‘s Sujan Chakraborty got 2.4 lakh votes. In the Raiganj seat in north Bengal, the BJP’s Kartick Chandra Paul won by a margin of 68,197 votes against the Trinamool’s Krishna Kalyani in a contest in which the Congress’s Ali Imran Ramz secured about 2.63 lakh votes.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that her party had lost in four seats because of the Congress.

Responding to the allegations raised by Mr. Adhikari, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party does not believe in any ‘deals’. “All over Bengal, we have fought asking for votes against the BJP and the Trinamool because we believe in saving India from the BJP and Bengal from the Trinamool. That has been our stated position and we do not do any clandestine deals,” Mr. Yechury said.

CPI(M) State secretary Md. Salim said it is undemocratic to draw such conclusions where one party is cutting the other’s vote.

“To be specific, Adhir (Ranjan Chowdhury) babu lost in Baharampur and Md. Salim lost in Murshidabad (both to the Trinamool). Did BJP cut our vote? What Suvendhu babu has said is his master’s voice. Mamata Banerjee has also said this consistently,” Mr. Salim said.

