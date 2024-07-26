Congress worker killed by a mob at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal

A Congress worker was killed at Maynaguri in West Bengal Jalpaiguri district by a mob in the early hours of July 25. Manik Roy, the Congress worker had left his home and taken refuge with his family in Siliguri for five years.

The family had returned to the village in Khagrabari panchayat a few days ago. Rekha Roy, the wife of the deceased said the mob which included supporters of both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party tied him to a tree and beat him up.

“My husband had stopped them from taking sand from the river. They also try to occupy our land. When they attacked my husband I ran to the police station but could return in time,” she said. According to the police five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The house of the family was also ransacked.

“The wife of the deceased said that on Wednesday night some people from the same area went to their house and beat up her husband due to old enmity. Police went and rescued him and brought him to Mainaguri Hospital. He died early in the morning,” a senior police official said. One of the arrested is a local Trinamool Congress leader.

The incident sparked a political war of words with State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blaming the culture of political violence in the State and blaming the Trinamool Congress leadership for such crimes. Mr. Chowdhury said that the party will provide all support to the bereaved family. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said that it was an unfortunate incident and the party will look into whether any party worker was involved in the incident or not.

There have been several incidents of mob attacks in West Bengal incidents at north Bengal including one in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur where a woman and a man were flogged by a Trinamool Congress supporter Tajmul Islam alias JCB. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media and the local Trinamool leader was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, in another incident four policemen were severely injured after they were stabbed with sharp-edged weapons and beaten up at Chopra. The police had gone there to conduct a raid in search of a local miscreant, Dil Mohammad.

Among those injured was one constable and the driver of the police vehicle. When the police team reached the residence of the accused, suddenly they were surrounded and attacked by his associates carrying sharp weapons. Some women were also involved in the attack.