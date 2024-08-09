Committed to comprehensive development of tribals: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 9, 2024) greeted the tribal people on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous People and said her government was committed to their comprehensive development.

Ms. Banerjee is scheduled to participate in a State-sponsored programme in Jhargram district to mark the day — observed by her government as 'Adivasi Dibas'.

"My heartiest greetings to all our tribal people on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, today," Ms. Banerjee posted on X.

"In Bangla, we observe this day as 'Adivasi Dibas'. On this day, we honour the invaluable contributions of our Adivasi brethren to our society and environment and celebrate their vibrant traditions, art and heritage throughout the State. I will be present in the State-level celebration of Adivasi Dibas at Jhargram today," she said.

Asserting that her government was committed to the comprehensive development of the tribal community, Ms. Banerjee said a separate Department was created and several development boards were formed to uphold and protect their rights and to give focussed attention to their welfare. "We have ensured laws to protect their land," she said.

"We will continue our work for the development of tribal brothers and sisters in the future also. Jai Johar," she added.