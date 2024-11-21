CM Mamata Banerjee pushes for more checks along West Bengal border

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said countries bordering the State were facing tumultuous situations and the Union government had not done anything in this regard.

While Ms. Banerjee did not make any reference to Bangladesh, she said her government had to tackle everything from the influx of fake Indian currency notes to cattle smuggling. “It is a matter relating to external affairs. I will refrain from saying anything in this matter. But the borders are not in our control,” she said.

Also Read: Land policies in West Bengal slowing Indo-Bangladesh border fencing work: Centre to SC

While the Trinamool Congress leadership blames the Border Security Force (BSF) for smuggling across the Bangladesh border, sources in the BSF allege that the State government has not provided land for fencing of the border with Bangladesh.

West Bengal shares a 2,296 km border with Bangladesh and the recent political turmoil in the neighbouring country has posed security challenges for the State along with reduced inflow of people seeking medical tourism here.

The Chief Minister called for more checks along the borders, both with other countries and adjoining States. Calling the police to set up naka points round the clock along the border. Ms. Banerjee urged the people to cooperate. “I will be very happy if someone checks my vehicle,” she said.

Sale of potatoes

Ms. Banerjee said potato produced in the State was being taken to other States without the knowledge of the State government. A few months ago, the Trinamool Congress government had stopped supply of the vegetable to other States.

Recently, the price of potato had increased across the State, resulting in discomfort to retail buyers. Ms. Banerjee blamed the police for ‘smuggling’ of the vegetable outside the State. The Chief Minister said she was not against sale of potatoes to other States but without creating any deficit in the local markets. She also alleged that arms were being smuggled into the State using the railways.