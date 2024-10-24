Cloud overcast in West Bengal, turbulent sea as cyclone Dana nears landfall

Kolkata

The cyclonic storm Dana is advancing over the east central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow and make landfall by Thursday evening. Southern parts of West Bengal have seen rainfall, cloud overcast, and turbulent sea since Wednesday morning. The government is taking multiple precautionary measures to reduce damage and avoid loss of life.

The government of West Bengal has asked tourists from coastal areas like Digha, Tajpur, Mandarmani, Bakkhali, to leave the spot and travel back to their home at the first instance to avoid any accidents. All shops in the coastal area have been closed down.

According to India Meteorological Department, “Cyclonic storm Dana will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island with a wind speed 100-110 kmph gusting 120kmph.” They also mentioned that “heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in multiple districts”.

Coastguards and security personnel have been posted on all coastal areas as a precaution. Guard rails have been used around all human entry points in coastal tourist destinations to restrict people from venturing into the sea. Many have breached the same even after repeated requests from authorities.

In a statement made on Press Information Bureau by the Ministry of Defence, it stated, “The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea. Additionally, ICG personnel are working in coordination with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response.”

For flood preparations Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that they have started 24/7 control rooms, and advised fisherfolks to not venture into sea during this turbulent weather. Ms. Banerjee said, “The Chief Secretary conducted meetings with disaster management authorities, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force on Monday. Our government is fully prepared to handle the effects of the cyclone.”

All government exams have been postponed, State-run schools in multiple districts will remain closed in anticipation of the cyclone’s impact. Evacuations have also been carried out in coastal areas to ensure no loss of life when the storm hits the coast.

Districts like South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur are at high risk and have been put on alert. Additionally, districts like Paschim Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, and Jhargram are also bracing for impact.

As preparation for the severe cyclonic storm, the “Disaster Relief Teams [DRTs] have been kept on high alert at strategic locations to offer immediate assistance onshore and offshore. The teams will provide rapid response and support in post-cyclone rescue and relief efforts, including medical aid, evacuation, and rehabilitation measures for those affected.”