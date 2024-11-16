Close shave for TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh after gun fails to fire; 2 arrested

Trinamool Congress councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ward no 108 Sushanta Ghosh had a close shave on Friday (November 15, 2024) evening when two persons tried to fire at him from a close range, a senior police officer said.

No bullet was released when one of the two, who came on a two-wheeler, pulled the trigger of a handgun.

One of the attackers, who was apprehended by the locals, was arrested by the police, he said.

"The incident happened at around 8.10 p.m. when two men arrived in a two-wheeler at Kasba. One of them got down and tried to fire at him. However, no bullet was released from the handgun may be due to some mechanical error," the officer said.

After failing to fire, he tried to jump on the bike, but locals caught him while the other one fled, he added. Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested one taxi driver in connection with the attack taking the total number of arrests to two, a senior officer said.

The arrest took place after the taxi driver’s name surfaced during the grilling of Yuvraj Singh. Primary investigation revealed that the arrested taxi driver, Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal on Thursday night from Howrah station to the city’s Port area where they stayed, the officer added.

Saturday morning, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot and looked around the area.

“Things are under investigation. Two persons have been arrested till now. Further action is being taken. We are taking action. The person who had the weapon in his hand is from Vaishali in Bihar. I cannot talk much about the matter as the investigation is still ongoing,” Mr. Verma told reporters.

Shocked by the incident, Mr. Ghosh said that he had no clue about who could be behind the attack.

"I have been a councillor for 12 years and never thought that I could be attacked and that too while I am sitting in my area," Mr. Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh’s security has been beefed up following the attack, sources close to the TMC leader said.