Chopra flogging survivor files complaint against CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim and BJP’s Amit Malviya for sharing video

The survivor of the Chopra flogging incident in West Bengal has filed a police complaint against CPI(M) State secretary Mohammed Salim and BJP leader Amit Malviya for sharing videos of the incident on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video of the flogging incident went viral on June 30 and was shared by many, including Mr. Salim and Mr. Malviya.

In the video, a local Trinamool Congress leader, Tajmul Haque alias JCB, is seen beating up a couple, particularly the woman, with a stick as several people watched the torture without trying to stop the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A video has gone viral on social media which has defamed me and it has become difficult for me to stay in society. The video has been made viral by CPI(M) State Secretary Md. Salim and BJP leader Amit Malviya,” the woman said in her complaint to the Inspector in charge of the Chopra police station. She urged the police to take action against the leaders and said that the video must be removed from social media.

Interestingly, the woman has not filed any complaint against the Trinamool leader. She has even refused to identify the person who was beating her. The Trinamool leader was arrested on the basis of a suo motu case registered by the police.

BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was using the woman to target her political rivals. “The video was all over Bengal media and several users had picked it up, even before it reached Delhi. It is unlikely that the woman has done so on her own accord because she is obviously oblivious of facts. She has been made to file this complaint because she has to live in TMC infested Chopra and Mamata Banerjee’s priority is not justice to (the woman) but fixing political adversaries,” Mr. Malviya posted on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.